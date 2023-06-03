Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 47,501 Shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,100 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 47,501 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Berry were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Berry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Berry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Berry by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Berry by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,759 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Berry by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,961 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berry Trading Up 7.4 %

NASDAQ BRY opened at $6.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $527.24 million, a PE ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Berry Co. has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $11.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average of $8.16.

Berry Cuts Dividend

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $254.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.40 million. Berry had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Berry’s payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRY. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Berry from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Berry from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Berry from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Insider Activity

In other Berry news, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $726,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 565,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,463.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Berry news, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $726,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 565,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,463.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Danielle E. Hunter sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $247,800.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 188,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,132.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,794,800. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Berry Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

