Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 50,120 Shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 190,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,120 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ranpak were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ranpak by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 310,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 7,724 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ranpak by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 10,027 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ranpak by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ranpak by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,700,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,605,000 after purchasing an additional 962,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ranpak by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 574,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,737,000 after purchasing an additional 94,305 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ranpak

In related news, CEO Omar Asali purchased 61,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $178,295.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,219,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,290.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ranpak news, CEO Omar Asali acquired 61,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $178,295.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,219,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,290.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alicia M. Tranen purchased 36,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $106,215.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ranpak Stock Up 15.0 %

Shares of PACK opened at $3.45 on Friday. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $13.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.54 million. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 12.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Ranpak from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Ranpak Company Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages, Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads, and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects, Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

