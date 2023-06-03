Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 50,299 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,299 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1,058.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 227.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 282.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on GMRE shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on Global Medical REIT from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Global Medical REIT from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Global Medical REIT Stock Performance

Global Medical REIT Dividend Announcement

NYSE:GMRE opened at $8.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $582.89 million, a P/E ratio of 52.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 494.12%.

Global Medical REIT Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of those properties to healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

