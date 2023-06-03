Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 613 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 87,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2.5% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NTLA shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $115.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $129.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.53.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $40.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.84. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $76.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.98.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 804.94% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.96) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

