Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 833 Shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mercantile Bank were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MBWM. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 652.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 22.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 11.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MBWM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Mercantile Bank Stock Performance

Mercantile Bank Announces Dividend

NASDAQ MBWM opened at $28.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $39.03. The firm has a market cap of $457.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is 29.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mercantile Bank

In other Mercantile Bank news, Director David B. Ramaker purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $86,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,218.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

