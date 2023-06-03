Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,943 Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,943 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PENN. HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 114.3% in the third quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 1.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,345,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,524,000 after purchasing an additional 30,823 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 5.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,882,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,854,000 after purchasing an additional 97,988 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 42.8% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,662,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,544,000 after purchasing an additional 498,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 52.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,660,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,686,000 after purchasing an additional 574,239 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $26.41 on Friday. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.16 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.44 and a 200-day moving average of $30.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.22.

PENN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on PENN Entertainment from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on PENN Entertainment from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PENN Entertainment from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on PENN Entertainment from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded PENN Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.65.

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

