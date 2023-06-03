Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CDRE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Cadre during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Cadre by 75.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadre during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Cadre by 18.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Cadre during the third quarter worth about $106,000. 34.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CDRE shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Cadre from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Cadre from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Cadre from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

Shares of Cadre stock opened at $22.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.63. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.58 and a 52 week high of $31.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.24 million, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.58.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $123.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.77 million. Cadre had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 4.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Cadre’s payout ratio is 52.46%.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

