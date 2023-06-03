Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) by 93.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 92,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,233,207 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Funko were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNKO. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Funko by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Funko by 456.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 47,293 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Funko by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,115,000 after acquiring an additional 160,283 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Funko by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the period. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Funko alerts:

Insider Transactions at Funko

In other news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 8,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $75,707.60. Following the transaction, the president now owns 122,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,165.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 3,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $28,237.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,802.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 8,054 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $75,707.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 122,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,165.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,254 shares of company stock valued at $254,726. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Funko Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on FNKO shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Funko from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Funko from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Funko presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.07.

FNKO stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.31. Funko, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $27.79. The firm has a market cap of $633.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.58.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Funko had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $333.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.97 million. Analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Funko

(Get Rating)

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing, and distributing licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which refer to movies, TV shows, video games, music, and sports. It operates through the United States, Europe, and Other International geographic segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.