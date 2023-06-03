Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,265 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $526,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 302,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,713 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 853.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 130,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 117,056 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 50.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 87,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 29,446 shares during the period. 78.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $17.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $373.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.93. Independent Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $24.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.90 and a 200 day moving average of $20.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.58%.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Terance L. Beia purchased 1,831 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.62 per share, with a total value of $28,600.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Independent Bank news, EVP Gavin A. Mohr purchased 2,200 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.60 per share, with a total value of $36,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,775.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Terance L. Beia purchased 1,831 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.62 per share, for a total transaction of $28,600.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,434.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,691 shares of company stock valued at $77,621 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

