W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 65.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54,677 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 491,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,273,000 after acquiring an additional 86,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Insider Transactions at W. P. Carey

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.48 per share, with a total value of $72,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,032.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

W. P. Carey Stock Up 2.0 %

Several research analysts have commented on WPC shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

WPC stock opened at $70.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.91. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.76 and a 12 month high of $89.63. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $427.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.24 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 8.47%. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 119.66%.

About W. P. Carey

(Get Rating)

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.