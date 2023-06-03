Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.02

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.02 and last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 89158 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEAV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Weave Communications in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Weave Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Get Weave Communications alerts:

Weave Communications Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weave Communications

Institutional Trading of Weave Communications

In other Weave Communications news, CRO Matthew C. Hyde sold 5,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $28,370.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 601,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,189,926.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEAV. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Weave Communications by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Weave Communications by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 687,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 55,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 63.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weave Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.