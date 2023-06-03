Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target to $34.00

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on VSCO. Bank of America dropped their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.67.

Shares of VSCO stock opened at $20.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.59. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $48.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 111.04% and a net margin of 4.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 178.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 85.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

