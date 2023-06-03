Wells Fargo & Company Raises Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Price Target to $41.00

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FLYW. Bank of America lifted their target price on Flywire from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Flywire from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.60.

FLYW opened at $31.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -104.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.23 and a 200-day moving average of $26.16. Flywire has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $32.01.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $73.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.50 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 10.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Flywire will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO David R. King sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $53,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 922,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,227,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO David R. King sold 8,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $236,395.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 923,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,306,072.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David R. King sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $53,154.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 922,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,227,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,281,926 shares of company stock worth $127,182,440. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLYW. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Flywire in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Flywire by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Flywire by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

