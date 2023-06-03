Wells Fargo & Company Trims Greif (NYSE:GEF) Target Price to $66.00

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Greif from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.25.

Greif stock opened at $61.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Greif has a one year low of $57.10 and a one year high of $74.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.41 and its 200 day moving average is $66.24.

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Greif will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Tina R. Schoner bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.30 per share, for a total transaction of $61,300.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $61,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Greif news, SVP Tina R. Schoner acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.30 per share, for a total transaction of $61,300.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $61,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 3,600 shares of Greif stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.40 per share, with a total value of $249,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,564,044.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 8,437 shares of company stock worth $578,287. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Greif during the first quarter worth about $1,648,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Greif by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Greif by 1.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Greif by 16.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 202,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,183,000 after acquiring an additional 29,187 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Greif by 52.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 34,220 shares during the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

