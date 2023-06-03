Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 510,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of Willis Lease Finance worth $30,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M3F Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 597,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,568,000 after purchasing an additional 34,284 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 274.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 23,043 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Willis Lease Finance alerts:

Insider Activity at Willis Lease Finance

In other Willis Lease Finance news, President Brian Richard Hole sold 1,026 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $47,154.96. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 98,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,535,516.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Willis Lease Finance news, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 1,295 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $54,610.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,226,994.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Brian Richard Hole sold 1,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $47,154.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 98,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,535,516.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,082 shares of company stock worth $364,905. 54.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Willis Lease Finance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WLFC opened at $40.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $254.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.63. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a one year low of $32.56 and a one year high of $65.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.91.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $88.14 million for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WLFC. StockNews.com lowered Willis Lease Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Willis Lease Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Willis Lease Finance Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of aviation services and operating leases of commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft-related equipment to air carriers, manufacturers, and overhaul/repair facilities. It also engages in the selective purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.