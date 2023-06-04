10,213 Shares in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,875,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,609,000 after buying an additional 28,920 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 119,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 13,069 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 95,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,081,000 after buying an additional 1,494,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 420,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after buying an additional 16,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 0.4 %

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 19,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $192,195.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,828.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 19,355 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $192,195.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,828.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 16,491 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $163,755.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,449 shares in the company, valued at $520,818.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $7.23 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $11.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.18.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.18). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a positive return on equity of 27.58%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, production, and sale of medicines. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.



