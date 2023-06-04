10,908 Shares in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLR. UBS Group AG raised its position in Miller Industries by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Miller Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Miller Industries by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Miller Industries by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in Miller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Miller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded Miller Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Miller Industries Stock Up 4.5 %

NYSE MLR opened at $34.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.24 and a 200-day moving average of $30.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.33 million, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.04. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $225.85 million during the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 3.01%.

Miller Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.88%.

Miller Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.

Featured Stories

