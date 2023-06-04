1,119 Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $4,091,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 440.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 923.5% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $35.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.27. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $36.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

