13,012 Shares in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Purchased by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,012 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Cutera by 297.6% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 20,174 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Cutera during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,511,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cutera during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,550,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in Cutera by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in Cutera by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 671,309 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,685,000 after purchasing an additional 75,096 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cutera alerts:

Cutera Stock Performance

CUTR opened at $17.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38. The company has a market cap of $340.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.48 and its 200 day moving average is $31.45. Cutera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $54.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical device company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.80 million. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 489.05% and a negative net margin of 36.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.84) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CUTR. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Cutera from $33.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Cutera in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Cutera in a report on Friday, April 14th. William Blair downgraded shares of Cutera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cutera in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Cutera Profile

(Get Rating)

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.