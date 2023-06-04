1,320 Shares in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Acquired by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 11,273 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 16,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after buying an additional 7,561 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLMN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $25.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.89. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $28.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.96.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 92.23%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.76%.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

