13,205 Shares in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 13,205 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its holdings in Park City Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 460,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in Park City Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 159,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Park City Group by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 13,687 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Park City Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Park City Group by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 11,409 shares in the last quarter. 25.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Park City Group alerts:

Park City Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCYG opened at $8.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.88 million, a P/E ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.09. Park City Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $8.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.00.

Park City Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Park City Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PCYG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park City Group in a report on Friday, May 26th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Park City Group from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Park City Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.