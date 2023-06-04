134,557 Shares in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 134,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 705.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 32,708 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 16,149,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,672,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 720,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 114,715 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LXRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:LXRX opened at $2.75 on Friday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $3.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average is $2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.14% and a negative net margin of 87,620.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain, and Sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

