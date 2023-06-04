14,084 Shares in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Purchased by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 14,493 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $377,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 301.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 36,857 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 32,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $65.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.11. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $38.94 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.97. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 516.43% and a negative return on equity of 26.64%. The firm had revenue of $100.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.32) earnings per share. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 10538.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $1,111,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,377 shares in the company, valued at $17,222,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $4,000,250. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRSP. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.05.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

