14,606 Shares in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 14,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 1,042.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACCO Brands Stock Up 5.8 %

Several research firms recently commented on ACCO. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of ACCO Brands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BWS Financial cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Shares of ACCO Brands stock opened at $5.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.94. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $487.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.24, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.84.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $402.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -176.47%.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

