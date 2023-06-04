154,152 Shares in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 154,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 20,517 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,105,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,185,000 after buying an additional 145,633 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of HDSN opened at $9.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $12.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.49 million, a PE ratio of 4.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hudson Technologies ( NASDAQ:HDSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 44.48% and a net margin of 28.22%. The firm had revenue of $47.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on HDSN shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their price objective on shares of Hudson Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing, and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

