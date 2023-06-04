18,428 Shares in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 18,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGNA. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in TEGNA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 37,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 28.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 6.9% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on TEGNA from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark dropped their price target on TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TEGNA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

TEGNA Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TGNA opened at $16.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.39 and its 200-day moving average is $18.32. TEGNA Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.09 and a 1 year high of $22.29.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $740.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.00 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 18.50%. Equities research analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

TEGNA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 14.23%.

About TEGNA

(Get Rating)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.