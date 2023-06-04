27,225 Shares in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG) Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 27,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

Get F&G Annuities & Life alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of F&G Annuities & Life from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling

F&G Annuities & Life Stock Performance

In other news, Director Douglas K. Ammerman purchased 12,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.80 per share, for a total transaction of $201,667.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,145 shares in the company, valued at $506,436. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $214,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 414,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,402,305.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Douglas K. Ammerman purchased 12,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.80 per share, for a total transaction of $201,667.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,145 shares in the company, valued at $506,436. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 39,004 shares of company stock worth $660,667. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F&G Annuities & Life stock opened at $21.54 on Friday. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

F&G Annuities & Life Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

F&G Annuities & Life Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for F&G Annuities & Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&G Annuities & Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.