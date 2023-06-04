27,225 Shares in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG) Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 27,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.
Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of F&G Annuities & Life from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.
F&G Annuities & Life stock opened at $21.54 on Friday. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.
