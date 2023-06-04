3,810 Shares in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,749,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,047,000 after buying an additional 852,634 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,605,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,905,000 after acquiring an additional 106,841 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 955,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,872,000 after purchasing an additional 512,333 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 183.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 785,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,426,000 after purchasing an additional 508,170 shares during the period. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 683,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVLU opened at $25.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.46. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $25.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

