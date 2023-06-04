52,462 Shares in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Acquired by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 52,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,899,000 after buying an additional 29,898 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 9.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,339,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,005,000 after buying an additional 119,456 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 426.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 973,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after buying an additional 788,667 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $2,978,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 406,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after buying an additional 59,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Tactile Systems Technology Price Performance

Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $23.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.83. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $23.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tactile Systems Technology ( NASDAQ:TCMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $58.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.32 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TCMD shares. StockNews.com lowered Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tactile Systems Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, Director William W. Burke sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $96,184.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,773 shares in the company, valued at $607,117.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The firm focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.