557 Shares in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Acquired by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3,828.1% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,499,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410,731 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 486.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 478,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,465,000 after acquiring an additional 396,682 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,345,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $167,983,000 after acquiring an additional 342,415 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 643,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,123,000 after acquiring an additional 298,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 492,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,709,000 after acquiring an additional 291,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $61.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $44.79 and a 1-year high of $64.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.86.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $869.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.28 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 76.04%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. TD Securities lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $67.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.68.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

