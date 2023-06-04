563 Shares in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) Purchased by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,582,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 994,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,676,000 after purchasing an additional 200,857 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 142,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after acquiring an additional 67,795 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,350,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,477,000.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

HYMB opened at $24.75 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.35 and a one year high of $26.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.92.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (HYMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Municipal Yield index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield and investment grade fixed-rate municipal US bonds with at least a year to maturity. HYMB was launched on Apr 13, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

