892 Shares in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Bought by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.2% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 33,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 21,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $24.87 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $46.24. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 18.35, a current ratio of 18.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 752.38%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CFO Marc T. Pangburn acquired 3,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.12 per share, with a total value of $72,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 48,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,778.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, insider Jeffrey Eckel acquired 2,087 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $49,921.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 549,894 shares in the company, valued at $13,153,464.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marc T. Pangburn acquired 3,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.12 per share, with a total value of $72,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 48,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,778.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,087 shares of company stock valued at $170,101 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

HASI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.29.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in the business of investing in climate solutions and the provision of capital to assets developed by companies in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets. It focuses on generating attractive returns from a diversified portfolio of project company investments with long-term, predictable cash flows from proven technologies that reduce carbon emissions or increase resilience to climate change.

