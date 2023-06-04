Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,969 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 267 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

Shares of AYI stock opened at $160.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.57. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.71 and a 1 year high of $202.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $943.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.99 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 9.22%. Analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 4.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy acquired 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.05 per share, with a total value of $99,887.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,643.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AYI shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Acuity Brands from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Acuity Brands from $201.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.88.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc operates as an industrial technology company, which engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It operates through the Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls and Intelligent Spaces Group segments. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

