Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 12,396 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,396 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF were worth $3,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $432,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHSC opened at $32.19 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $27.83 and a 52 week high of $34.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.35 and its 200-day moving average is $31.86. The company has a market capitalization of $344.43 million, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.12.

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (JHSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Small Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by relative price and profitability. Securities are weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers.

