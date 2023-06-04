Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 153,757 Shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 735,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 153,757 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund were worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GCV. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 197.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 464,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 308,105 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the first quarter valued at $145,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 43.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 12,136 shares during the last quarter.

GCV stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $6.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

