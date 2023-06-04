Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 40,702 Shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSTP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSTP – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,702 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.09% of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF worth $3,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 208,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 35,358 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 200,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,116,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 19,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 11,508 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PSTP stock opened at $26.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.64 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of -0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.61. Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $26.76.

About Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF

The Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (PSTP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trus index. The fund aims for buffered losses and gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) through the active use of FLEX options, which it rebalances monthly. The fund intends to opportunistically reset its portfolio prior to the one-year expiration date of the options.

