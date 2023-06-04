Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 4,079 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $3,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Broadleaf Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,550,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,300,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BALL stock opened at $54.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.70 and a 200-day moving average of $54.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $74.49. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. Ball had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Ball’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

BALL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

