Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 8,328 Shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,328 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF were worth $3,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMDY. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 61,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 13,570 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,261,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC increased its position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 171.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CMDY opened at $49.15 on Friday. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $68.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.62.

The iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Broad Commodity ETF (CMDY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity index. The fund tracks an index that holds futures contracts on a roll-cost optimized broad market commodity index. CMDY was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by Blackrock.

