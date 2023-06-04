Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $3,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTEK. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 488,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,875,000 after buying an additional 161,018 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter valued at $19,880,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 495,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,685,000 after buying an additional 102,727 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,221,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,087,000 after buying an additional 92,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 296,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,927,000 after buying an additional 86,326 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTEK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

TTEK stock opened at $153.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.55 and a 52 week high of $169.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.71 and its 200 day moving average is $145.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.00 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 20.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.51%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

