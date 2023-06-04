Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 667,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,083 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund were worth $3,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 180,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 86,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 93,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. 18.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

DSM opened at $5.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.80. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.24 and a 1-year high of $6.86.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

