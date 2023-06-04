Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 12,375 Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,375 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Stock Up 4.5 %

BATS SMDV opened at $59.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.80 and its 200-day moving average is $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $825.10 million, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.78. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 12-month low of $51.23 and a 12-month high of $58.30.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.