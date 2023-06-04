Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 13,782 Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,782 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ENI were worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in E. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ENI by 524.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 706,914 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,260,000 after buying an additional 593,650 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in ENI by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,555,950 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,593,000 after buying an additional 353,353 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in ENI by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,185,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,936,000 after buying an additional 344,808 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in ENI during the 4th quarter worth $6,463,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in ENI during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,907,000. 1.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ENI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on E shares. BNP Paribas downgraded ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank downgraded ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup started coverage on ENI in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ENI in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

ENI Stock Performance

ENI Increases Dividend

NYSE E opened at $28.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.04. Eni S.p.A. has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $32.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.17 and a 200 day moving average of $29.21.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.4664 dividend. This is a boost from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 5.4%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.11%.

ENI Profile

(Get Rating)

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding E? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.