Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 32,922 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 156,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,922 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSJN. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 371,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 66.0% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 319,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,833,000 after acquiring an additional 127,013 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BSJN opened at $23.54 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.73 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0951 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd.

