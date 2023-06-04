Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 5,814 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Service Co. International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 380,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Service Co. International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 78,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth $2,778,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the third quarter worth $468,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SCI. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Service Co. International Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $64.64 on Friday. Service Co. International has a one year low of $56.85 and a one year high of $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.78.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 62,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $4,090,810.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,076,285.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Service Co. International

(Get Rating)

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.