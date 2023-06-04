Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 6,060 Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,060 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KBWB. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the first quarter worth $71,473,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,806,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,595,000 after purchasing an additional 263,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,384,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,236,000 after purchasing an additional 169,354 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 159.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 82,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 584,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,190,000 after purchasing an additional 70,649 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWB opened at $41.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $36.19 and a 12-month high of $60.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.334 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

