Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,006 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,282,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,584,000 after buying an additional 3,976,775 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,855,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,685,000 after buying an additional 240,496 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,617,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,174,000 after buying an additional 637,439 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of FOX by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,743,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,698,000 after buying an additional 22,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,659,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,778,000 after buying an additional 1,315,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FOXA shares. Argus lowered FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on FOX in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FOX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.89.

FOX Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $31.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.85. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $28.01 and a 12-month high of $37.26.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

FOX Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.