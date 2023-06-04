Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $3.42 Million Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,099,000 after purchasing an additional 566,938 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 3,901.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 579,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,913,000 after purchasing an additional 565,140 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 907,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,675,000 after purchasing an additional 363,404 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 299.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,853,000 after purchasing an additional 214,825 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 654,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,485,000 after purchasing an additional 211,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $166.33 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $151.62 and a 12-month high of $204.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.59.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 34.49% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.10%.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $160,880.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,266.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AVY. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.25.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

