Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $3.43 Million Stock Position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,882 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,388 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in BancFirst by 17.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in BancFirst by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in BancFirst in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in BancFirst by 59.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joe Goyne bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.50 per share, for a total transaction of $71,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,600 shares in the company, valued at $400,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BancFirst news, Director Joe Goyne bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.50 per share, with a total value of $71,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director H E. Rainbolt bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.08 per share, with a total value of $51,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 706 shares in the company, valued at $52,300.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,700 shares of company stock worth $492,106. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BancFirst in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of BancFirst from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ BANF opened at $91.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.06. BancFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $68.44 and a 12 month high of $118.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.46.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. BancFirst had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 31.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending, depository and funds transfer services, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management services, retail brokerage services, and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

