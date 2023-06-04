Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $3.50 Million Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at about $572,000. Keene & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 36,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,742,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:INGR opened at $107.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.47. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $78.81 and a fifty-two week high of $113.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 34.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO James D. Gray sold 5,000 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total value of $524,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,504. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $128,261.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,032.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James D. Gray sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total value of $524,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,911 shares of company stock valued at $842,490 in the last quarter. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ingredion from $115.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Ingredion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

See Also

