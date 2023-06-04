Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $3.51 Million Holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 145,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 241,190 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the period.

Get Global X SuperDividend ETF alerts:

Global X SuperDividend ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

SDIV opened at $21.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.27 and a 200 day moving average of $23.83. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 12 month low of $20.86 and a 12 month high of $31.53. The company has a market cap of $725.53 million, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Profile

The Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 global securities with high yields. SDIV was launched on Jun 8, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.